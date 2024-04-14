Wanchain Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00056296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,867,602 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

