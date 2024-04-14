Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 77,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

