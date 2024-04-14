WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 127,155 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,155 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,430,000 after buying an additional 261,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,258 shares of company stock worth $963,519 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $37.67. 1,169,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

