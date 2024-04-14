WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,556 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

