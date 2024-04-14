WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,212 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 676,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,740 shares of company stock worth $9,529,027 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.