WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 12,748 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 1,327,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

