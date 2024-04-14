WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 50,673 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

IRTC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 209,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,678. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $179,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,687.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

