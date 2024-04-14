WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,930 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of SP Plus worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in SP Plus by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 38.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SP. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,085. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

