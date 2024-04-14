WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

HALO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 780,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,056. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

