WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Wingstop worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.83.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WING stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,419. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.81 and a 200-day moving average of $268.77. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

