WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Primerica worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 20,472.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.09. 269,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $256.56.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

