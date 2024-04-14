WCM Investment Management LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,821. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

