WCM Investment Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.09. 210,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,620. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

