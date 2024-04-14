WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,449 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $4,821,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,295,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,589,678. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $73.44. 837,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

