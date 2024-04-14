WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,704 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 740,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,138. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

