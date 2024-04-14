WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,156 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 1,888,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $44.32.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

