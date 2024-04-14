WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 98,915 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Permian Resources worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,503. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

