WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,186 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 3,528,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,072. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

