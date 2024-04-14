Wedbush Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.