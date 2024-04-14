WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 35% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $501.38 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,893,653 coins and its circulating supply is 355,880,904 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,867,807.9566982 with 355,849,572.29995906 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.50168463 USD and is down -10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,960,695.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

