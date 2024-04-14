Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.47.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

WEN opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

