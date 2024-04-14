Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

