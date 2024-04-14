WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WRK opened at $47.99 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

