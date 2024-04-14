Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 4,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

