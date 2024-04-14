Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of WSR stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.