WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 0.9 %
WYY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.