WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 0.9 %

WYY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

