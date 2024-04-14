Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,123 ($14.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.34).

Wise Stock Performance

Insider Activity

WISE stock opened at GBX 946 ($11.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 816.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,504.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). Also, insider Terri Duhon purchased 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wise

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

