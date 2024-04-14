Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.21.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

