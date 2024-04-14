Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.89.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. Woodward has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $160.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

