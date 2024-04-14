Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

WF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $1.1918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.73%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

