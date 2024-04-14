Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Woori Financial Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Stock Performance
WF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.17.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $1.1918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.73%.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woori Financial Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.