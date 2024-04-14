Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worksport Price Performance
Worksport stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
Worksport Company Profile
