Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

