WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

