Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

XENE opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.