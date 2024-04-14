Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOS by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 2,011.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 13,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative return on equity of 115.89% and a negative net margin of 170.35%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XOS will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

