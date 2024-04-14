Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.21. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 108,000 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.4494382 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.