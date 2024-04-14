Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Yangzijiang Financial
