YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

