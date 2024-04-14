YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $768.71 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $770.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.22.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

