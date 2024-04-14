YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

