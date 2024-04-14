YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last ninety days. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LBRDA opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

