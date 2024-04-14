YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

