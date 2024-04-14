YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

