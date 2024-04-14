YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.