YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,026 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

