YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.29 and a 200-day moving average of $516.25. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

