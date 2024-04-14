YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $497.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
