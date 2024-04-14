YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

