YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $957.04 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $482.74 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $940.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

