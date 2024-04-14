YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 391,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

