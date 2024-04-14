ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Tops $567,513.98

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $567,513.98 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00032742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.